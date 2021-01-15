Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African variants

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNtech offers protection against the UK and South African variants, the interfederal spokesman for the fight against Covid-19, Yves Van Laethem said on Friday.

“The number of cases detected in Belgium is not the most important. The mutation of the virus is not a surprise, we will have to deal with it and other variants will appear,” he pointed out.

“Other variants will inevitably emerge, and we will have to monitor the immunity conferred by the vaccine to these different variants.”

The vaccination campaign will depend on three factors, the spokesman summarised. The first is the amount of vaccine available. “The latest news is rather favourable, since we will probably be able to benefit from a supplement of Pfizer vaccines from April onwards, to which the AstraZeneca vaccine could be added in the coming months.”

If Belgium has no impact on this first lever, it can act on the second: the availability of healthcare personnel. “The campaign would be slowed down by a new bottleneck in health care,” he stressed.

Finally, vaccination also depends on safe health circumstances. The campaign is thus delayed, sometimes by several weeks, in rest homes and nursing homes that have several cases of coronavirus infections. The aim is to avoid confusing symptoms linked to the onset of illness on the one hand, and those linked to side effects of the vaccination on the other.

The Brussels Times