   
Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African variants
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Latest News:
EU considers Covid-19 vaccination passport to travel...
Using 7th ‘bonus dose’ of Pfizer vaccines no...
Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African...
Study: Surviving Covid reduces risk of re-infection by...
Start-ups in smart mobility awarded for innovative solutions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 January 2021
    EU considers Covid-19 vaccination passport to travel
    Using 7th ‘bonus dose’ of Pfizer vaccines no longer allowed
    Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African variants
    Study: Surviving Covid reduces risk of re-infection by 83%
    Start-ups in smart mobility awarded for innovative solutions
    Nearly 50,000 Belgians have been vaccinated since rollout began
    Vaccination: How many doses have been distributed to EU member states?
    High Fens reopen to traffic this weekend
    1.7 tonnes of cocaine seized in Antwerp
    Dutch government steps down over child benefits scandal
    Belgian chemical exports to UK down 23% even before Brexit
    10 in 35,000 vaccinated people experience side-effects, data shows
    Belgium’s rules could only begin to relax in March if trend continues
    Belgium in Brief: In(stagram) Bruges
    Dutch government on the brink of collapse over benefits scandal
    ‘It beats aimless walking’: Mechelen’s streets become covid art gallery
    Coronavirus and heat wave led to nearly 18,000 more deaths in 2020
    Belgium has to ban non-essential travel, Van Ranst says
    Covid-19: Flanders starts speed-testing at produce market
    Belgium tightens rules for UK travellers arriving by bus or train
    View more
    Share article:

    Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African variants

    Friday, 15 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNtech offers protection against the UK and South African variants, the interfederal spokesman for the fight against Covid-19, Yves Van Laethem said on Friday.

    “The number of cases detected in Belgium is not the most important. The mutation of the virus is not a surprise, we will have to deal with it and other variants will appear,” he pointed out.

    “Other variants will inevitably emerge, and we will have to monitor the immunity conferred by the vaccine to these different variants.”

    Related News

     

    The vaccination campaign will depend on three factors, the spokesman summarised. The first is the amount of vaccine available. “The latest news is rather favourable, since we will probably be able to benefit from a supplement of Pfizer vaccines from April onwards, to which the AstraZeneca vaccine could be added in the coming months.”

    If Belgium has no impact on this first lever, it can act on the second: the availability of healthcare personnel. “The campaign would be slowed down by a new bottleneck in health care,” he stressed.

    Finally, vaccination also depends on safe health circumstances. The campaign is thus delayed, sometimes by several weeks, in rest homes and nursing homes that have several cases of coronavirus infections. The aim is to avoid confusing symptoms linked to the onset of illness on the one hand, and those linked to side effects of the vaccination on the other.

    The Brussels Times