   
Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0...
KLM suspends long-haul flights as Netherlands requires rapid...
EU signs contracts for 12 new satellites...
Belgium wants a temporary ban on non-essential travel...
‘Start of a new chapter’: Belgian PM congratulates...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 January 2021
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0
    KLM suspends long-haul flights as Netherlands requires rapid test before entry
    EU signs contracts for 12 new satellites
    Belgium wants a temporary ban on non-essential travel
    ‘Start of a new chapter’: Belgian PM congratulates new US President Biden
    Pfizer scaled back vaccine supply after learning about ‘bonus doses’
    2 dead in major Madrid explosion
    Belgium imposes €250 fines on red-zone travellers who don’t get tested
    Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from 2022
    Leuven tackles pigeon problem using contraceptive pill
    Netherlands wants to impose curfew from Friday
    Pfizer vaccine effective against UK strain, preliminary studies show
    ‘No traces of violence’ on body of man who died in Brussels police custody
    500km electricity cable planned from Belgium to Denmark
    Belgium’s hospitality industry wants to reopen from 1 March
    Brussels has 8th most early deaths due to nitrogen dioxide
    Belgium in Brief: Consequences Of A Missing Signature
    Religions want to raise 15-person limit for services
    EU urged to adopt Covid-19 ‘vaccination certificate’ for travel
    FedEx plans to cut four in ten jobs at Liege airport
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0

    Thursday, 21 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0 while average infections have slightly dropped, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    Between 11 and 17 January, an average of 1,972.9 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 6% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 684,256. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 248.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 19% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

    Between 14 and 20 January, an average of 123 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 2% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,937 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 23 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 336 are in intensive care, which is 24 fewer than yesterday. A total of 186 patients are on a ventilator – 12 fewer than yesterday.

    From 11 to 17 January, an average number of 48.6 deaths occurred per day, marking an 11.2% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,572.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,720,287 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 43,074.3 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.3%.

    The percentage decreased by 0.1% compared to last week, along with a 2% decrease in testing.

    A total of 126,328 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 1.38% of the population aged 18 and older.

    The reproduction rate, finally, is now at 1.03, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just over one person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times