Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0 while average infections have slightly dropped, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

Between 11 and 17 January, an average of 1,972.9 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 6% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 684,256. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 248.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 19% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 14 and 20 January, an average of 123 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 2% fewer than the week before.

In total, 1,937 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 23 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 336 are in intensive care, which is 24 fewer than yesterday. A total of 186 patients are on a ventilator – 12 fewer than yesterday.

From 11 to 17 January, an average number of 48.6 deaths occurred per day, marking an 11.2% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,572.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,720,287 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 43,074.3 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.3%.

The percentage decreased by 0.1% compared to last week, along with a 2% decrease in testing.

A total of 126,328 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 1.38% of the population aged 18 and older.

The reproduction rate, finally, is now at 1.03, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just over one person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times