Over 140,000 Belgians have received their first vaccine dose

A total of 141,758 people aged 18 or older in Belgium have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, figures updated by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday show.

That represents 1.54% of the adult population and includes 79,115 people in Flanders (or 1.48% of its adult population), 50,730 in Wallonia (1.75%) and 11,536 people in Brussels (1.23%).

Compared to the previous day, some 8,200 more people have received their first doses of the vaccine in Belgium.

Related News

The pace of the vaccination is dependent in particular on the uncertainties surrounding the delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which has to be administered in two doses three weeks apart.

For the time being, deliveries of the second vaccine approved in the EU, the Moderna vaccine, remain low (4,000 doses of this vaccine had been delivered to Belgium at the beginning of the week according to the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products, compared with more than 280,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine).

After a pilot phase started on 28 December, the large-scale vaccination campaign in Belgium began on 5 January among residents and staff of nursing homes and care homes.

The Brussels Times