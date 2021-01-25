Coronavirus: Hospitalisations & infections rise, deaths drop...

The average number of Coronavirus infections in Belgium is increasing again, with 2,050.6 new cases daily in the period January 15-21 (+2% compared to the previous calculation period).

Hospitalizations, up 19%, averaged 136.6 per day between January 18 and 24, according to provisional figures from the Institute of Public Health Sciensano published Monday morning.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to Covid-19 is 1,923 (+2%), of which 322 are in intensive care (-2%).

From 15 to 21 January, an average of 49.6 people per day died as a result of the coronavirus (-4.1%), for a total of 20,779 since the appearance of the virus in Belgium.

Almost 41,500 tests were also carried out daily with a positivity rate of 5.6%.

The incidence from 8 to 21 January amounted to 247.9 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants (+18%), while the reproduction rate is 1.11.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 693,666 cases of infection have been detected. To date, 183,400 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Brussels Times