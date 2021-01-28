   
Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany warns
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 January, 2021
Latest News:
Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine,...
World public debt reaches historic heights, IMF announces...
No permit for Brussels protests against covid measures...
Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open...
Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany warns
    World public debt reaches historic heights, IMF announces
    No permit for Brussels protests against covid measures on Sunday, police warn
    Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
    Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled package holidays
    Toblerone owner under investigation for anti-competitive practices
    Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city
    ‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19 vaccines, King says
    ‘As soon as it is time to reopen, we must be there,’ says De Croo in New Year’s speech
    Belgium in Brief: You Can Run Across A Border, But You Can’t Drive
    Germany considers drastic reduction in air traffic due to coronavirus strains
    ‘Not much room’ for extra measures against UK variant, says Jambon
    Belgium in 72nd place for handling of Covid-19, New Zealand top
    Almost raped in Cinquantenaire, Brussels woman begins fight for safer streets
    Belgium is confident it justified travel restrictions to EU leaders
    Belgians’ gross salary increased by nearly 2% on average in 2020
    Inward investment in Flanders down by more than half in 2020
    Covid-19: In one month British variant will overrun Belgium
    25 arrests in Rotterdam as curfew protests continue
    Rain expected in Belgium ahead of cold weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany warns

    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Germany’s vaccination committee only recommends the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people under 65, it said on Thursday.

    There is not enough data available for older people, according to STIKO, the Standing Committee on Vaccination at the Robert Koch Institute, which is Germany’s equivalent of Sciensano.

    The vaccine is awaiting a recommendation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a conditional marketing authorisation. That recommendation could come on Friday, after which the European Commission would have to approve it.

    If approved, it would be the third vaccine with a conditional marketing authorisation in the EU, after Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

    Related News

     

    However, the lack of data concerning older people makes the vaccine’s EMA approval less evident than those of Pfizer and Moderna, according to De Standaard.

    Only 341 elderly people received the vaccine, and one of them was infected with coronavirus after all, De Tijd and HLN report.

    Meanwhile, the vaccine has already been in use in the United Kingdom since the beginning of January.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times