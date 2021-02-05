   
Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0
Friday, 05 February, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate has risen above 1.0 again, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Friday.

    Between 26 January and 1 February, an average of 2,349.1 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 5% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 718,847. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 278.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 13% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

     

    Between 29 January and 4 February, an average of 121 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 4% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,752 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 32 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 306 are in intensive care, which is 3 fewer than yesterday. A total of 166 patients are on a ventilator – 1 fewer than yesterday.

    From 26 January to 1 February, an average number of 40.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 20.8% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,260.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 8,447,768 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 49,617.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.5%.

    The percentage decreased by 0.1% compared to last week, along with a 10% increase in testing.

    A total of 307,386 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 3.33% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 44,127 people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, has risen to 1.01, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just over one person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times