   
Video: Easy ways to reduce and relieve anxiety during lockdown
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 February, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders aims to distribute 100,000 vaccines next week...
Video: Easy ways to reduce and relieve anxiety...
Denmark to build two ‘energy islands’ – biggest...
Belgium’s economy expected to recover by mid-2022...
Over 25% of Israelis have received second coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 14 February 2021
    Flanders aims to distribute 100,000 vaccines next week
    Video: Easy ways to reduce and relieve anxiety during lockdown
    Denmark to build two ‘energy islands’ – biggest building project in country’s history
    Belgium’s economy expected to recover by mid-2022
    Over 25% of Israelis have received second coronavirus vaccine dose
    Belgium has no flu epidemic, health authorities say
    Eurozone GDP fell by a historic 6.8% in 2020
    Belgium’s travel ban could be lifted before 1 April, says Di Rupo
    Belgium’s GAIA is founding member of World Federation for Animals
    This Day in History: St. Valentine is executed
    Belgians will start to receive letters to get vaccinated from March
    Wallonia aims to become major producer of meat substitutes
    EU to speed up authorisation of vaccines against variants
    ‘Three-euro cash reward’: New proposal wants to incentivize Brussels commuters who leave their car at home
    Police deployed in large numbers in Saint-Gilles to control ‘Reclaim the night’ protest
    Bankruptcy clock is ticking for tour operator Neckermann
    Fact-check: Are vaccines halal and kosher?
    Covid-19: All significant indicators continue to move downwards
    ‘We are now slightly ahead of the initial vaccination timetable’
    Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for early cases
    View more
    Share article:

    Video: Easy ways to reduce and relieve anxiety during lockdown

    Sunday, 14 February 2021

     

    Here are seven easy ways one can reduce and manage anxiety.