   
British coronavirus variant has a longer contagious period
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 February, 2021
Latest News:
British coronavirus variant has a longer contagious period...
Ostend police, mayor urge would-be visitors to stay...
Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply...
Vaccine strategy may miss the most vulnerable, warn...
Only 2.5% of persons who test positive use...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 February 2021
    British coronavirus variant has a longer contagious period
    Ostend police, mayor urge would-be visitors to stay away
    Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply with teleworking guidelines
    Vaccine strategy may miss the most vulnerable, warn poverty campaigners
    Only 2.5% of persons who test positive use Coronalert to warn their contacts
    Belgium’s cultural sector protests for perspective
    Coronavirus: Task Force weighs in on early vaccination call-ups
    27,550 Belgians accompanied Perseverance rover to Mars
    Weather: A foretaste of Spring
    SNCB launches pressure plan as nation heads for the coast
    Russia registers third coronavirus vaccine
    More than 6 in 10 young adults face anxiety and depression during pandemic
    Leopold Lippens, the baron-mayor of Knokke, dies at 79
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue their slow decline
    University of Ghent awards doctorate to Tim Berners-Lee – online, of course
    Belgian bird experts say to prune trees now, not later
    ‘Not inferior’: no need to worry about AstraZeneca’s vaccine, says Van Gucht
    Two brothers arrested for cocaine trafficking in Brussels
    Member states fail to transpose EU law criminalising hate speech and hate crimes
    Up to 40% of coronavirus cases could be missed, study finds
    View more
    Share article:

    British coronavirus variant has a longer contagious period

    Saturday, 20 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The British coronavirus variant has a longer contagious period, the government’s corona committee warned.

    The variant was already known to be more infectious, but now it appears that those infected with the strain carry it for a longer period of time and are contagious for longer.

    “There is not necessarily a higher concentration of the viral load, but there is a longer presence of the viral load. This means that we will have to reconsider the measures in function of a longer presence of the viral load,” said vaccine expert Pierre Van Damme.

    A longer period between the first and second PCR tests following an infection would be an example of such a change.

    Related News

     

    Around 30 to 35% of infections in Belgium are with the British variant, but “we expect the British variant to become dominant and to increase to 50 percent in the near future,” the committee said.

    The experts are watching this evolution closely, as “on the one hand, because we know that it is highly contagious, but on the other hand, it could also be an ecological advantage in terms of pushing out the other two variants,” Van Damme said.

    According to him, stopping the British variant is no longer possible. Fortunately, the three vaccines currently used in Belgium by Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca have similar efficacy in protecting against the Wuhan variant and the British variant. This is positive news, because these vaccines are good weapons to use against the British variant.

    Therefore, the ecological advantage of the dominant British variant may be able to reduce the spread of the potentially more dangerous variants in our country.

    The Brussels Times