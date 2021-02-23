Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0 again...

Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate has risen above 1.0 again, meaning the pandemic is growing again, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

Between 13 and 19 February, an average of 2,098.6 new people tested positive per day, which is a 14% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 755,594. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 240.4 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 15% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Related News

Between 16 and 22 February, an average of 122.6 patients were admitted to hospital, an increase of 1% compared to the week before.

In total, 1,708 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 91 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 348 are in intensive care, which is 19 more than yesterday. A total of 175 patients are on a ventilator – 10 more than yesterday.

From 13 to 19 February, an average number of 35.1 deaths occurred per day, marking an 11.8% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,923.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,198,605 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 37,548.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.3%.

The percentage increased by 1.3% compared to last week, along with a 15% decrease in testing.

A total of 407,296 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 4.42% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 265,691 people have received their second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 1.02, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just over one other person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times

