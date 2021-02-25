More than 760,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium...

More than 760,000 people in Belgium have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

Between 15 and 21 February, an average of 2,201.4 new people tested positive per day, which is a 20% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 760,809. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 245.6 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 12% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Between 18 and 24 February, an average of 125.6 patients were admitted to hospital, an increase of 5% compared to the week before.

In total, 1,748 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 41 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 362 are in intensive care, which is 7 more than yesterday. A total of 178 patients are on a ventilator – 2 more than yesterday.

From 15 to 21 February, an average number of 30.3 deaths occurred per day, marking an 24.3% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,988.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,293,149 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 37,650.3 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.6%.

The percentage increased by 1.5% compared to last week, along with a 12% decrease in testing.

A total of 428,729 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 4.65% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 280,839 people have received their second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 1.04, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times