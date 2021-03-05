Average daily coronavirus infections expected to decline this weekend

After having increased and stabilised, the number of average daily infections should start to decrease again in the coming days, inter-federal spokesman of the fight against Covid-19 Yves Van Laethem said on Friday.

It seems like the peak of infections was reached on 25 February. It takes an average of seven to ten days to observe the effect of the infections on hospital admissions.

Between 23 February and 1 March, an average of 2,358.7 new infections were detected per day, an increase of barely 2% compared to the previous week. There were fewer new cases throughout the country, with the exception of the provinces of Antwerp, Hainaut and the Brussels Capital Region.

Just over half of the infections (51%) are now due to the British variant, while the other variants circulate very little in Belgium (4.4% of infections are attributed to the South African variant and 1.9% to the Brazilian variant). The rate of positive test results remains stable at 6.5%.

In total, 780,251 people in Belgium have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, and 22,196 have lost their lives to it.

