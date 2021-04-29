   
Happiness boils down to these 3 things – study
Thursday, 29 April, 2021
    Happiness boils down to these 3 things – study

    Thursday, 29 April 2021

    According to research from Yale university, good sleep, a gratitude practice and consistent consideration of others are the keys to mental well-being.

    More than 3.3 million people have signed up for the free Yale happiness class via the online learning platform Coursera since March of 2018, making it one of the most popular courses offered in the university’s 320-year history.

    Yale psychology professors say the massive interest in the class has to do with significant questions about how to tend to one’s personal mental health, when lockdowns were introduced during the pandemic.

    Sleep: According to the course, good sleep is not only beneficial for your health, it can actually make you happier.

    Gratitude: The course recommends keeping a daily journal of things for which one is grateful, and taking note of possible correlations to increased happiness.

    Thinking of Others: Performing consistent random acts of kindness for others can lead to a lasting boost in mental well being.

