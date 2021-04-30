   
Belgian prison vaccination timeline satisfies union
Friday, 30 April, 2021
    © Pixabay

    Belgium’s proposed schedule for vaccinating prison staff and inmates has been approved by the union, after threats of a strike if nothing had changed.

    “The first doses will be injected in May and the second in June on a voluntary basis,” Grégory Wallez, federal secretary of the CGSP Prisons, said on Thursday.

    At a consultation meeting last week, the unions had asked for precise timing of the first vaccinations. “We are very satisfied. The occupational health service has proposed a very concrete timetable,” added Wallez.

    However, the strike notice filed in mid-April to demand priority vaccination is still pending. “We are waiting to see if the timetable is respected,” he added.

    Vaccination centres will be set up in 10 different prisons: five in Flanders (Bruges, Ghent, Hasselt, Louvain and Merksplas) and five in Wallonia (Lantin, Andenne, Ittre, Marche-en-Famenne and Leuze-en-Hainaut).

