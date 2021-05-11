Important coronavirus indicators continue to drop in Belgium

All important coronavirus indicators are continuing to decline in Belgium, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Tuesday morning.

Between 1 and 7 May, an average of 2,936 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 4% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 1,017,876 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed.

Over the same period, an average of 35.3 people have died per day from the virus (down by 9.2%), bringing the total to 24,583 deaths since the start of the epidemic in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 364.3 over 14 days, down by 15%.

Meanwhile, the reproduction rate of the virus is currently 0.90. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down, however, this figure has been slightly increasing in the previous days.

Between 4 and 10 May, there was an average of 159.9 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 17% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Monday, a total of 2,255 people were newly hospitalised as a result of coronavirus (80 more than on Sunday), of which 711 (+11) people were being treated in intensive care, and 438 (+3) were on a ventilator.

An average of 51,198.6 tests (up by 8%) were carried out daily in the past week, with a positive rate of 6.5% (down by 0.8%).

More than one-third of adults in Belgium (38.8%) have received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This equates to more than 3.5 million people.

Of these, almost 1.01 million (or 11.9% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

On Tuesday at 9:00 AM, the Consultative Committee will be gathering and is expected to discuss the relaxations for the culture and event sector and a “broader summer plan”, which will depend on the progress of the pandemic, in particular the occupation of hospital beds and intensive care units.