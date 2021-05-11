   
Important coronavirus indicators continue to drop in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
Latest News:
Dutch tourism sector calls for ‘three-country bubble’ with...
La Boum 3 approval would be ‘a slap...
After 100 years in the industry, what does...
What Belgium’s Consultative Committee is discussing today...
Mayor who jumped coronavirus vaccination queue temporarily replaced...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 11 May 2021
    Dutch tourism sector calls for ‘three-country bubble’ with Belgium and Germany
    La Boum 3 approval would be ‘a slap in the face to the events sector,’ says Brussels Mayor
    After 100 years in the industry, what does Shimano see for the future of cycling in Belgium and beyond?
    What Belgium’s Consultative Committee is discussing today
    Mayor who jumped coronavirus vaccination queue temporarily replaced
    US to start vaccinating teens over age of 12 against coronavirus
    Important coronavirus indicators continue to drop in Belgium
    The Recap: Johnson, Joblessness & Queue Jumps
    ‘Better today than tomorrow’: fitness centres want to reopen
    ‘Pity to be infected when vaccine is waiting’: Van Gucht fears early relaxations
    Fully open cafes on 1 June, says Brussels Minister-President
    Brussels Region increases its stock of vaccines as a precautionary measure
    ‘Celebrated vigorously’: a dozen people in ER after reopening terraces
    Expect closures as transport, banks and post offices adapt their services for holiday weekend
    With ‘several thousand’ unclaimed appointments this week, Brussels calls on over-45s to get vaccinated
    Liège Philharmonic Orchestra adds its voice to pleas for a reopening schedule for the cultural sector
    Brussels mayor calls on Minister Maron to address inequalities in city’s vaccination plan
    Staff of mayor who jumped vaccination queue said to have also received vaccines ahead of time
    Portugal and Slovakia turn orange on European coronavirus map
    This country drinks the most wine
    View more
    Share article:

    Important coronavirus indicators continue to drop in Belgium

    Tuesday, 11 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

    All important coronavirus indicators are continuing to decline in Belgium, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Tuesday morning.

    Between 1 and 7 May, an average of 2,936 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 4% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 1,017,876 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed.

    Over the same period, an average of 35.3 people have died per day from the virus (down by 9.2%), bringing the total to 24,583 deaths since the start of the epidemic in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 364.3 over 14 days, down by 15%.

    Meanwhile, the reproduction rate of the virus is currently 0.90. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down, however, this figure has been slightly increasing in the previous days.

    Related News

     

     

    Between 4 and 10 May, there was an average of 159.9 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 17% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Monday, a total of 2,255 people were newly hospitalised as a result of coronavirus (80 more than on Sunday), of which 711 (+11) people were being treated in intensive care, and 438 (+3) were on a ventilator.

    An average of 51,198.6 tests (up by 8%) were carried out daily in the past week, with a positive rate of 6.5% (down by 0.8%).

    More than one-third of adults in Belgium (38.8%) have received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This equates to more than 3.5 million people.

    Of these, almost 1.01 million (or 11.9% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

    On Tuesday at 9:00 AM, the Consultative Committee will be gathering and is expected to discuss the relaxations for the culture and event sector and a “broader summer plan”, which will depend on the progress of the pandemic, in particular the occupation of hospital beds and intensive care units.