Friday, 14 May, 2021
    New “Post-Covid Syndrome” study released

    Friday, 14 May 2021

    According to a recently released study by American Mayo Clinic, 80% of those suffering from “Post-COVID Syndrome” experience significant fatigue.

    In addition, among the COVID-19 Long-Haulers, 59% suffer from sustained respiratory issues, and 45% of patients reported having some form of difficulty with their thinking. This is commonly referred to as the brain fog, Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn from Mayo Clinic explained.

    “Post-COVID Syndrome” can affect anyone who has had the disease, even those whose cases were mild. To date, the reasons for “Post-COVID Syndrome” are unknown.

    There are a lot of people out there who have COVID-19 infections and they were able to bounce back right after two weeks. It’s difficult to understand why another person may not be following that same recovery, Vanichkachorn commented.

