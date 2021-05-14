New “Post-Covid Syndrome” study released...

According to a recently released study by American Mayo Clinic, 80% of those suffering from “Post-COVID Syndrome” experience significant fatigue.
In addition, among the COVID-19 Long-Haulers, 59% suffer from sustained respiratory issues, and 45% of patients reported having some form of difficulty with their thinking. This is commonly referred to as the brain fog, Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn from Mayo Clinic explained.
“Post-COVID Syndrome” can affect anyone who has had the disease, even those whose cases were mild. To date, the reasons for “Post-COVID Syndrome” are unknown.
There are a lot of people out there who have COVID-19 infections and they were able to bounce back right after two weeks. It’s difficult to understand why another person may not be following that same recovery, Vanichkachorn commented.