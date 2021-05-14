New “Post-Covid Syndrome” study released...

According to a recently released study by American Mayo Clinic, 80% of those suffering from “Post-COVID Syndrome” experience significant fatigue.

In addition, among the COVID-19 Long-Haulers, 59% suffer from sustained respiratory issues, and 45% of patients reported having some form of difficulty with their thinking. This is commonly referred to as the brain fog, Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn from Mayo Clinic explained.

“Post-COVID Syndrome” can affect anyone who has had the disease, even those whose cases were mild. To date, the reasons for “Post-COVID Syndrome” are unknown.

There are a lot of people out there who have COVID-19 infections and they were able to bounce back right after two weeks. It’s difficult to understand why another person may not be following that same recovery, Vanichkachorn commented.

The Brussels Times