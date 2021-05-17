   
Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in weeks
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 May, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in...
Flemish parliament resolves to fight LGBTQI+ discrimination...
Turkey eases measures for tourists despite lockdown...
Covid-19 tests should be compulsory for youth camps,...
More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 May 2021
    Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in weeks
    Flemish parliament resolves to fight LGBTQI+ discrimination
    Turkey eases measures for tourists despite lockdown
    Covid-19 tests should be compulsory for youth camps, says socialist leader
    More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated
    ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top 50
    Wallonia begins final phase to vaccinate general public on Monday
    Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17 by 11 July
    Study: Stress personal rather than social gains to swing anti-vaxxers
    Six Queen Elisabeth Competition finalists announced
    UN urged to help stop hostilities between Gaza and Israel
    Divers search lake where newborn baby was found dead across Belgian border
    Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds: code yellow issued across Belgium
    Research: Covid may have changed our shopping habits permanently
    Police end hostage situation in Brussels after ten hours
    Covid-19: Daily death toll in free fall, down almost 25%
    Over 500 protest coronavirus measures in Brussels Bois de la Cambre
    Belgians will soon be able to co-own offshore windmills
    About 3,000 gather in Brussels at pro-Palestinian demonstration
    Worst-hit Brussels’ communes have lowest vaccination rates
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in weeks

    Monday, 17 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus is continuing to decrease in Belgium and dropped to 0.88 yesterday, the lowest it has been in weeks, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Monday morning.

    When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    Between 7 and 13 May, an average of 2,267 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 25% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 1,031,923 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed.

    An average of 46,489.7 tests (down by 8%) were carried out daily in the past week, with a positive rate of 6% (down by 0.6%).

    Over the same period, an average of 26.1 people died per day from the virus (down by 28%), bringing the total to 24,709 deaths since the start of the epidemic in Belgium.

    Related News

     

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 321.1 over 14 days, down by 21%.

    On Sunday, a total of 1,801 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (10 fewer than on Saturday), of whom 616 (-6) people were being treated in intensive care, and 386 (-7) were on a ventilator.

    Between 10 and 16 May, there was an average of 138.1 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 15% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    Nearly 4 million adults in Belgium (42.3%) have received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. Of these, almost 1.34 million (about 14.6% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.