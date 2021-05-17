Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in weeks

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus is continuing to decrease in Belgium and dropped to 0.88 yesterday, the lowest it has been in weeks, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Monday morning.

When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

Between 7 and 13 May, an average of 2,267 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 25% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 1,031,923 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed.

An average of 46,489.7 tests (down by 8%) were carried out daily in the past week, with a positive rate of 6% (down by 0.6%).

Over the same period, an average of 26.1 people died per day from the virus (down by 28%), bringing the total to 24,709 deaths since the start of the epidemic in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 321.1 over 14 days, down by 21%.

On Sunday, a total of 1,801 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (10 fewer than on Saturday), of whom 616 (-6) people were being treated in intensive care, and 386 (-7) were on a ventilator.

Between 10 and 16 May, there was an average of 138.1 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 15% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

Nearly 4 million adults in Belgium (42.3%) have received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. Of these, almost 1.34 million (about 14.6% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.