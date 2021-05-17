   
Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in four years
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 May, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels to ban Euro4 diesel vehicles from 2022...
Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in...
Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine...
IDAHOT: Belgian government buildings in rainbow colours against...
Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 May 2021
    Brussels to ban Euro4 diesel vehicles from 2022
    Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in four years
    Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine candidate
    IDAHOT: Belgian government buildings in rainbow colours against homophobia
    Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in weeks
    Flemish parliament resolves to fight LGBTQI+ discrimination
    Turkey eases measures for tourists despite lockdown
    Covid-19 tests should be compulsory for youth camps, says socialist leader
    More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated
    ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top 50
    Wallonia begins final phase to vaccinate general public on Monday
    Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17 by 11 July
    Study: Stress personal rather than social gains to swing anti-vaxxers
    Six Queen Elisabeth Competition finalists announced
    UN urged to help stop hostilities between Gaza and Israel
    Divers search lake where newborn baby was found dead across Belgian border
    Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds: code yellow issued across Belgium
    Research: Covid may have changed our shopping habits permanently
    Police end hostage situation in Brussels after ten hours
    Covid-19: Daily death toll in free fall, down almost 25%
    View more
    Share article:

    Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in four years

    Monday, 17 May 2021

    Credit: PxHere

    The number of people who are no longer able to work as a result of burnout or long-term depression has gone up 40% in four years, data published by the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (RIZIV) on Monday showed.

    Over 111,000 people in Belgium were given disability benefits due to depression or burn-out in 2020, which represents an increase of 39.23% compared to the situation on at the end of December 2016, according to the institute.

    The period of “invalidity” or disability starts after someone has been incapacitated from work for one year.

    Of this number, 78,330 people with depression (up by 42% since 2016), and 33,402 people were off work for an extended period of time with burn-out ( up by 33.09% in four years).

    Additionally, a total of 170,224 people on disability due to mental health disorders (up by 26.02%), as the total number of disability from work for all causes increased by 20% to 471,040.

    The increase in disability among employees and job seekers was slightly less high (+38.72%), of which 36.87% of people are on disability because of a mental disorder, and burn-out and depression account for 24.14% of long-term disability cases.

    Among self-employed people, the number of people off of work for a long period of time went up by 50.93% in the last four years, of which one-fourth are disabled due to a mental disorder, and just under 18% were out for burn-out and depression.

    The Brussels Times