Tips to get rid of brain fog caused by the pandemic

Brain fog, or ‘quarantine brain’ caused by the disruption the pandemic has on peoples’ lives, is used to describe feelings of confusion, exhaustion and lack of concentration.

Here are seven tips to help you get rid of brain fog.

1. Take breaks when you’re feeling overworked to stimulate your mind and improve your mood.

2. Give yourself time for mindfulness, as it can help you regain focus and concentration.

3. If you’ve been fully vaccinated, safely socialise with other people.

4. Make sure you’re getting at least six hours of sleep.

5. Rebuild your established routine and add joy-inducing activities.

6. Engage in positive self-validation. Tell yourself it’s normal to feel out of it right now.

7. Reach out to a mental health professional to manage your brain fog.