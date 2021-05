Here are five science-backed happiness hacks that will only take you five minutes or less.

1. Tackle a hard task first to stimulate dopamine production and feel accomplished.

2. Perform a short, focused breathing exercise to lessen feelings of anxiety and stress.

3. Listen to an upbeat song to improve your mood.

4. Call someone you love and trust to stimulate oxytocin production and boost your happiness.

5. Perform a simple act of kindness to boost your happiness.