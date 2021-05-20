   
Weekly average of coronavirus-related deaths almost halved
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
Latest News:
Weekly average of coronavirus-related deaths almost halved...
The Recap: Drugs, Defence & Denunciations...
Belgian Red Devils get priority vaccination, before European...
Manhunt for armed soldier: large nature park closed,...
EU to ease restrictions for vaccinated travellers from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 May 2021
    Weekly average of coronavirus-related deaths almost halved
    The Recap: Drugs, Defence & Denunciations
    Belgian Red Devils get priority vaccination, before European Championship
    Manhunt for armed soldier: large nature park closed, four anti-tank weapons found
    EU to ease restrictions for vaccinated travellers from non-EU countries
    First crop of farmed seaweed from the North Sea lands tomorrow
    European Commission defends compulsory licences over patent removal
    Union denounces store closures, says businesses are skirting the law
    Ostend will again use a registration system for its most popular beaches
    Belgium in Brief: Important Talk Show Announcements
    Right wing extremist, possible terrorist, yet still in the Army
    Garden parties allowed this summer, with or without caterer, clarifies Jambon
    Forty-nine refugees rescued off the Belgian coast
    C-sections: Belgium’s numbers are higher than WHO recommends
    Symbolic actions taken in Liège and Brussels to denounce the commodification of health care
    European car sales still undermined by pandemic
    Brussels residents can already print a vaccination certificate
    Royal Flemish Theatre’s coronavirus test events a success
    ‘Not sufficiently bilingual’: Brussels’ French-speaking schools struggle to achieve Dutch fluency
    Belgium granted more than €13 billion in subsidies to fossil fuels in 2019
    View more
    Share article:

    Weekly average of coronavirus-related deaths almost halved

    Thursday, 20 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    © Belga

    The average number of people who died as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium per week has almost halved compared to last week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Thursday morning.

    Between 10 and 16 May, an average of 20.6 people died per day from the virus (down by 44.4% from the previous week), bringing the total to 24,768 deaths since the start of the epidemic in Belgium.

    Over the same period, an average of 2,087 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 30% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 1,038,514 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed.

    Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week was down by 21% (an average of 41,749.3 tests were carried out) with a positive rate of 5.8% (down by 0.6%).

    Related News

     

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 309.6 over 14 days, down by 21%.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus is continuing to decrease in Belgium and dropped to 0.88. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    Between 13 and 19 May, there was an average of 127.1 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, an 18% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Wednesday, a total of 1,704 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (49 fewer than on Tuesday), of whom 589 (-24) people were being treated in intensive care, and 363 (-12) were on a ventilator.

    Over 4 million adults in Belgium (44.1%) have received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. Of these, over 1,438,285 (about 15.6% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.