Foods that will boost your mental health...

Research shows that diet and mental health are linked.

Try these 6 foods for a boost.

1. Protein-rich foods like eggs can stabilize blood sugar levels in the brain.

2. Prebiotic fiber found in artichokes, garlic, onions, leeks and bananas can reduce the stress hormone.

3. Omega-3 fats found in mackerel, salmon and tuna may alleviate the symptoms of brain disorders.

4. The magnesium in avocados can relieve depression and anxiety.

5. Fermented foods like kombucha aid mood and brain health.

6. Polyphenols found in dark chocolate, berries and red grapes benefit the gut microbiome, which boosts mental health.