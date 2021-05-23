   
Doctors are seeing more of these health issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic
Sunday, 23 May, 2021
UK behaving like ‘enemy state’ towards EU citizens...
Doctors are seeing more of these health issues...
Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines effective against India variant...
Manhunt Day Six: The search goes international...
Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021...
    Doctors are seeing more of these health issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic

    Sunday, 23 May 2021

    When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, many doctors’ offices were forced to put a temporary halt on appointments.

    This, coupled with an ever-present fear of COVID-19, has caused an increase in health problems.

    Here are 11 health issues that doctors have reported seeing more of due to the pandemic.

    1. Eye Issues.

    2. Neck, Back and Shoulder Pain.

    3. High Blood Pressure.

    4. Heart Disease and Diabetes.

    5. Mental Health Conditions.

    6. Dental Problems.

    7. Gynecological Issues.

    8. Hair Loss.

    9. Skin Issues.

    10. Alcohol Misuse.

    11. Cancer