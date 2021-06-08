Fewer than 1,000 people in hospital as a result of coronavirus

There are fewer than 1,000 people hospitalised as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, a total of 968 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (one more than on Sunday), of whom 335 (+5) people were being treated in intensive care, and 198 (-6) were on a ventilator.

The number of ICU cases has now fallen far below the threshold of 500 set by the Consultative Committee as the boundary at which it would be safe to open up more of society starting from Wednesday.

Between 31 May and 6 June, there was an average of 69.3 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, an 18% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

Between 29 May and 4 June, an average of 1,379 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 25% compared to the previous week, continuing a period of almost uninterrupted decline.

The average daily number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 passed below 1,500 for the first time since September on Monday.

Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week increased by 1% (an average of 44,384.3 tests were carried out) with a positive rate of 3.7% (down by 1%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,071,271 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

During the same period, an average of 14.1 people died per day from the virus (up by 5% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,041 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 192.8, down by 31%.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium has gone up to 0.86 after nearing 0.80 last week. While this number remains below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down. The number has been lower than 1 since 22 April.

As of Monday, more than 55% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to more than five million people.

Of these, 2,523,167 people (27.4% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

