Number of deaths as a result of coronavirus drops again

Thursday, 10 June, 2021
    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    After rising slightly in the last few days, the number of deaths as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium is decreasing again, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Thursday morning.

    Between 31 May and 6 June, an average of 12.3 people died per day from the virus (down by 14% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,061 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    During the same period,  an average of 1,286 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 25% compared to the previous week, continuing a period of almost uninterrupted decline.

    Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week increased by 2% (an average of 44,358.6 tests were carried out) with a positive rate of 3.4% (down by 1.2%).

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,073,358 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    Between 2 and 9 June, there was an average of 64.4 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 20% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Wednesday, a total of 852 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (36 fewer than on Tuesday), of whom 309 (-10) people were being treated in intensive care and 184 (-10) were on a ventilator.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 182.8, down by 34%.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium decreased slightly since Wednesday to 0.85. While this number remains below 1, which it has for almost two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    As of Wednesday, 57.2% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to more than 5.27 million people.

    Of these, 2,671,251 people (29% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.