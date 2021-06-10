   
3 of the best natural sleep aids
Thursday, 10 June, 2021
    3 of the best natural sleep aids

    Thursday, 10 June 2021

    According to a large-scale survey carried out by Brussels university VUB and researchers at Brugmann University Hospital, almost 1 in 3 people in Belgium suffered some form of sleep disorder during the coronavirus crisis.

    Besides the stress related to the coronavirus crisis, many also found themselves physically less active as teleworking became the new normal, which can have an impact on getting a good night’s sleep, Professor and Somnologist Olivier Mairesse at CHU Brugmann who lead the survey said.

    There are a number of natural sleep aids that can be bought over the counter which are generally safe to use, however one should always consult a medical professional before introducing any kind of new supplements into the diet. Here are three of the best natural sleep aids.

    1. Melatonin

    Melatonin is a hormone that is naturally produced by the body. It helps to regulate the sleep cycle. According to LifeHack, it is one of the more highly-recommended supplements when indications of sleep difficulties arise.

    2. Ashwagandha

    This ancient Indian herb, or adaptogen, is known for its stress-reducing effects. It also promotes good health in the brain and central nervous system, and can help address increased cortisol levels that could contribute to insomnia.

    3. Magnesium

    This natural sleep aid can be obtained through a healthy, balanced diet. Magnesium is needed for over 600 cellular reactions that occur in the body.

    Nuts, legumes, avocados, tofu and whole grains are just a few of the foods that can naturally boost your magnesium.

    The Brussels Times