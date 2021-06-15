All coronavirus indicators continue to drop rapidly...

All major coronavirus indicators, including average deaths, new cases, and hospitalisations, are continuing to drop in Belgium, whilst vaccination coverage is increasing, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Tuesday morning.

Between 5 and 11 June, an average of 801 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 42% compared to the previous week.

Following a period of almost uninterrupted decline, the number of cases first dropped below 1,000 a day on Sunday, a number that had not been reported since September last year.

Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 10% (an average of 40,156.3 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 2.5% (down by 1.2%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,076,579 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

During the same period, an average of 8.4 people died per day from the virus (down by 41% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,093 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

Between 7 and 14 June, there was an average of 49 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 29% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Monday, a total of 717 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (15 more than on Sunday), of whom 273 (-12) people were being treated in intensive care, and 155 (-7) were on a ventilator.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 132.9, down by 48%.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium recently dropped below 0.80 and now sits at 0.79. While this number remains below 1, which it has for over two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

As of Sunday, 61.2% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to more than 5.65 million people.

Of these, 3,081,926 people (33.4% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.