Around 30 new coronavirus hospitalisations per day in Belgium

The number of new hospitalisations in Belgium per day as a result of the coronavirus has continued to stay low and currently lies around 30, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Tuesday morning.

Between 15 and 21 June, there was an average of 31.7 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 35% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Monday, a total of 470 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (12 more than on Sunday), of whom 206 (+2) people were being treated in intensive care, and 119 (-1) were on a ventilator.

Between 12 and 18 June, an average of 450 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 44% compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 3% (an average of 38,904.3 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 1.6% (down by 0.9%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,079,640 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

During the same period, an average of 6.1 people died per day from the virus (down by 27% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,141 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has dropped by 60% since the last 14-day period and has now reached 76.5.

Meanwhile, the reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium has risen to 0.78 after sitting at 0.70 last week. While this number remains below 1, which it has for over two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

As of Sunday, 68.6% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to almost 6.33 million people.

Of these, over 3.5 million people (38.2% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.