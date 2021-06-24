   
Average daily deaths as a result of coronavirus drops below six
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 June, 2021
Latest News:
Internet subscriptions 30% more expensive in Belgium than...
PFOS: Clean-up agreement with 3M is not legal,...
Belgian banking will soon be done at the...
Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in...
60% of coronavirus vaccine doubters changed minds, survey...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 June 2021
    Internet subscriptions 30% more expensive in Belgium than in neighbouring countries
    PFOS: Clean-up agreement with 3M is not legal, says MP
    Belgian banking will soon be done at the newsagent
    Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in Europe
    60% of coronavirus vaccine doubters changed minds, survey shows
    Belgian and French police join to fight human traffickers
    Brussels approves plans for sustainable ‘climate’ district near canal
    Quarantine after high-risk contact scrapped for fully vaccinated people
    Court overturns murder sentence on former MP and lover
    Average daily deaths as a result of coronavirus drops below six
    The Recap: Belgian Pizza, Bpost & British TV
    Tomorrowland cancels this year’s edition, postpones festival to 2022
    Brussels stops giving AstraZeneca vaccine to new people
    Brussels lights up with rainbows after UEFA bans Munich protest
    Threshold for next relaxations reached: 70% of population received first vaccine
    Bpost offers service for registered mail to be delivered without signature
    Pukkelpop urges young people to get Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: People Watch What They Watch
    Over 1,000 people in Belgium, including 234 women, applied to become astronaut
    Netherlands now considers Belgium yellow travel zone, Brussels still orange
    View more
    Share article:

    Average daily deaths as a result of coronavirus drops below six

    Thursday, 24 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The average number of people dying as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium has dropped below six, the lowest it has been since September last year according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Thursday morning.

    Between 14 and 20 June, an average of 5.9 people died per day from the virus (down by 19% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,149 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    During the same period,  an average of 422 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 43% compared to the previous week.

    Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 2% (an average of 38,921.9 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 1.4% (down by 1%).

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,081,061 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    Related News

     

    Between 17 and 23 June, there was an average of 29 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 27% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Wednesday, a total of 439 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (11 fewer than on Tuesday), of whom 183 (-1) people were being treated in intensive care, and 111 (-1) were on a ventilator.

    Meanwhile, Walloon Brabant was the first province in Belgium to have no more coronavirus patients in intensive care on Wednesday.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has dropped by 61% since the last 14-day period and has now reached 71.

    However, the reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium has increased to 0.80 after being below this figure for weeks. While this number remains below 1, which it has for over two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    As of Tuesday, 70.2% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to almost 6.5 million people.

    Of these, over 3.6 million people (39.2% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.