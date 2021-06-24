Average daily deaths as a result of coronavirus drops below six

The average number of people dying as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium has dropped below six, the lowest it has been since September last year according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Thursday morning.

Between 14 and 20 June, an average of 5.9 people died per day from the virus (down by 19% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,149 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

During the same period, an average of 422 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 43% compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 2% (an average of 38,921.9 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 1.4% (down by 1%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,081,061 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

Between 17 and 23 June, there was an average of 29 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 27% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Wednesday, a total of 439 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (11 fewer than on Tuesday), of whom 183 (-1) people were being treated in intensive care, and 111 (-1) were on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, Walloon Brabant was the first province in Belgium to have no more coronavirus patients in intensive care on Wednesday.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has dropped by 61% since the last 14-day period and has now reached 71.

However, the reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium has increased to 0.80 after being below this figure for weeks. While this number remains below 1, which it has for over two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

As of Tuesday, 70.2% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to almost 6.5 million people.

Of these, over 3.6 million people (39.2% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.