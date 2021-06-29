   
Around 20 new coronavirus hospitalisations on average per day
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
Around 20 new coronavirus hospitalisations on average per...
The Recap: Vaccinations For Vacationers...
EU watchdog: Insufficient transposition of legislation results in...
Over 3.8 million Belgians watched the Red Devils...
Interval of up to 45 weeks between two...
    Credit: Belga

    Around 20 people on average end up in hospitals in Belgium as a result of coronavirus on a daily basis, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Tuesday morning.

    Between 22 and 28 June, there was an average of 21.3 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 33% decrease compared to the previous reference period, and the lowest this figure has been since July last year.

    On Monday, a total of 340 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (7 more than on Sunday), of whom 147 (-3) people were being treated in intensive care, and 98 (-3) were on a ventilator.

    Between 19 and 25 June, an average of 331 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 27% compared to the previous week, continuing an almost constant decrease of this figure.

    Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 3% (an average of 40,313.0 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 1.1% (down by 0.5%).

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,083,478 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    During the same period, an average of 4.4 people died per day from the virus (down by 28% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,168 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has dropped by 64% since the last 14-day period and now sits at 47.6.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium has returned to 0.74 after briefly rising above 0.80 last week. While this number remains below 1, which it has for over two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    As of Sunday, 75% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to just over 6.95 million people.

    Of these, over 3.8 million people (41.7% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

    The Brussels Times