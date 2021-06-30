Fewer than four coronavirus deaths per day on average

The number of people dying as a result of coronavirus is dropping to new records since September last year on a daily basis, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Wednesday morning.

Between 20 and 26 June, an average of 3.9 people died per day from the virus (down by 28% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,168 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

During the same period, an average of 328 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 27% compared to the previous week, continuing an almost constant decrease of this figure.

Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week increased by 7% (an average of 41,379.6 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 1% (down by 0.5%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,084,550 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

Related News

Between 23 and 29 June, there was an average of 20.4 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 29% decrease compared to the previous reference period, and the lowest this figure has been since the summer of last year.

On Tuesday, a total of 329 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (11 fewer than on Monday), of whom 143 (-4) people were being treated in intensive care, and 101 (+2) were on a ventilator.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has dropped by 64% since the last 14-day period and now sits at 46.4.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium sits at 0.75 after briefly rising above 0.80 last week. While this number remains below 1, which it has for over two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

As of Monday, 75.6% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to just over 7 million people.

Of these, around 3.9 million people (42.3% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

The Brussels Times