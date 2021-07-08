   
Pets of owners with Covid-19 can get infected too, research shows
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 July, 2021
Latest News:
Pets of owners with Covid-19 can get infected...
Is Belgium in breach of human rights of...
Belgium in Brief: The Vaccinated Travel Conundrum...
Belgian ambassador to South Korea called back urgently...
‘24 infected already’: travel organisation recalls 350 young...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 July 2021
    Pets of owners with Covid-19 can get infected too, research shows
    Is Belgium in breach of human rights of sans-papiers? UN investigates
    Belgium in Brief: The Vaccinated Travel Conundrum
    Belgian ambassador to South Korea called back urgently following wife’s second fight
    ‘24 infected already’: travel organisation recalls 350 young people from Spain
    Limburg man in coma after bite from deadly ‘pet’ snake
    Bicycle sharing platform launched for disabled people
    Axa Bank agrees to leave tele-working question up to staff
    SNCB named Europe’s second most bike-friendly railway
    Number of real estate transactions highest since records began
    UK trade restrictions costing plant sector millions, Belgian case study shows
    Ombudsman calls for Constitutional right to internet access
    Fewer than 100 coronavirus patients in ICU
    The Recap: Lambda, Stolen Art & Parental Consent
    Belgium tries to strike the right balance in legalising sex work
    ‘Breaking the stigma’: Belgium now recognises Indian Covishield vaccine
    Flanders and Wallonia will soon turn orange on European map again
    Brussels university receives grant to promote alternatives for animal testing
    European Court: You can’t trademark the sound of a fizzy drink
    Bebat ditches plastic bags for cardboard boxes for old batteries
    View more
    Share article:

    Pets of owners with Covid-19 can get infected too, research shows

    Thursday, 08 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Unsplash/Sdf Rahbar

    Pets, such as cats and dogs, whose owners are infected with the coronavirus, can also get Covid-19, research by the Dutch University of Utrecht shows.

    The researchers tested 310 pets from 196 households in which a human coronavirus infection had been detected: six cats and seven dogs tested positive, and 54 pets had antibodies against the virus, indicating previous infection.

    “We saw that about 20% of the animals were infected,” said veterinary microbiologist Els Broens, who researched the project. “As a precaution, we advise people with Covid to avoid direct contact with their cat or dog, just as you would with other people in the family.”

    Pets with a Covid-19 infection do not become very ill, and most infected pets show no symptoms, or only mild ones, according to the research. “The main concern is therefore not the health of the animals, but the potential risk that pets could serve as a reservoir for the virus, and reintroduce it into the human population.”

    The researchers were afraid that animals might play a role in the spread, but the initial results of the study show that this does not seem to be the case, according to Broens.

    “The animals that tested positive left the virus behind quite quickly, and there is no indication that the virus continues to circulate among our pets. So the results are reassuring.”

    Testing pets for Covid-19 “partly” works the same way as testing humans with a PCR test, but the researchers did not use nasal swabs, as “that is very difficult with animals, especially in cats,” she explained in an interview with De Morgen.

    “We tested the animals with two swaps: one in the back of the throat and a rectal swap, in the anus,” Broens said. “Additionally, blood was taken to see if they had any antibodies in their blood.”

    “We saw large and small animals, pedigree cats and mixes. Some families were in quarantine and handed us the dog or cat at the door,” she said, adding that the researchers wore gloves, splash guards, protective jackets and face masks, as they did not know if the animals were infected and whether they might be a source of infection.

    “We also looked at animals that had had no contact with other animals that had tested positive, and they did not have it,” she added. “So we could conclude that the virus passes from humans to animals.”

    However, she also pointed out that the research does not show whether pets might be susceptible to new variants, such as the more infectious Delta strain.

    The research is part of a larger research project with several partners, called ‘Fighting COVID-19 in animals and humans, a one health approach,‘ which was commissioned by the Dutch government.

    However, the study has not been peer-reviewed, and is therefore not yet available online. The first research results will be presented on 9 July at a scientific congress The European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).