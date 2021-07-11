   
Coronavirus: Vaccination centre opened at Sporting de Charleroi Stadium
Sunday, 11 July, 2021
    © Belga

    A vaccination centre that opened on Sunday at the Sporting de Charleroi Stadium was almost full on its first day, totalling over 650 registrations, according to the office of Wallonia’s Health Minister, Christie Morreale.

    The Minister was present at the inauguration of the centre, which took place one day after the closure of a vaccination centre at the Standard de Liège Stadium. Also participating in the ceremony were Mayor Paul Magnette and Sporting President Mehdi Bayat.

    People can receive the first dose of a novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine – Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (for persons 41 years and over) – at the centre until Saturday, with or without an appointment.

    The second dose will be available from 2 to 6 August.

    About 1,700 persons have already registered for next week. However, the total number will be much higher since most people have been turning up without an appointment, according to the Health Minister’s Office.

    So far 75% of Wallonia’s residents aged 18 years or older have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over half are full vaccinated, Ms. Morreale recalled.

    The Brussels Times