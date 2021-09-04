   
5 ways to naturally boost the immune health
Saturday, 04 September, 2021
    5 ways to naturally boost the immune health

    Saturday, 04 September 2021

    When it comes to protecting oneself against COVID-19, health authorities’ best advice is to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors and maintain social distancing.

    For additional efforts to protect yourself, here are five ways to naturally boost the immune health and help the body fight off harmful disease-causing organisms.

    Get Enough Sleep

    According to a 2015 study, healthy adults who slept fewer than 6 hours a night were more likely to become ill than those who slept longer.

    Eat More Healthy Fats

    Foods like olive oil and salmon contain healthy fats which are believed to boost the body’s immune response by decreasing inflammation.

    Increase Probiotic Intake

    Eating fermented foods or taking supplements to increase the number of probiotics in your digestive tract is believed to benefit your immune system.

    Engage in Moderate Exercise

    Regular, moderate exercise, such as light hiking, bicycling and swimming is believed to reduce inflammation and help immune cells regenerate.

    Drink Plenty of Water

    It’s important to prevent dehydration, as it can hinder your physical performance and make you more susceptible to illness.

