Belgian university forbids professor from requiring Covid Safe Ticket for lectures

On Thursday, the University of Ghent (UGent) clarified that professors are not allowed to ask students for a Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in order to physically attend lectures, after an incident the day before.

Via an online announcement before his lecture started on Wednesday, a professor from the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration said that only students with a CST would be welcome, stressing that he would check students and refuse those who had not been vaccinated.

The university reacted sharply to the professor’s action and stressed that “everyone is welcome on the campus.”

“A CST cannot be required. We have contacted the professor and asked him to rectify this,” the university said. “We are confident that this will not happen again in the future.”

Additionally, the university also stated that no students were banned from the class.

The lecture could also be followed via livestream, meaning that it is possible that students without a CST stayed at home to follow the lecture online, but that is not clear.

