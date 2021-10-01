Coronavirus: Average daily death toll rises...

The daily average number of people dying from Covid-19 is rising, according to figures from the Sciensano public health institute updated on Friday morning.

Between 21 and 27 September, an average of 8.6 people died per day from the virus, up 40% from the previous seven-day period, Belga News Agency reports. The death toll has now reached 25,602 since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

Between 21 and 27 September, an average of 1,890 new infections with Sars-CoV-2 were detected per day, down 8% on the previous week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium, more than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed. An average of 46,700 tests have been carried out daily, with a positivity rate of 4.5%.

Between 24 and 30 September, there was an average of 54.3 hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a decrease of 2% compared to the previous reporting period. A total of 713 people are still hospitalised due to Covid-19, including 212 patients treated in intensive care.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 240.1 over 14 days.

Finally, 86% of adults in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine.