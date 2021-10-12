Nine Covid-19 deaths on average per day...

The average number of people dying as a result of Covid-19 in Belgium on a daily basis has increased, alongside the number of new infections.

Between 1 and 8 October, an average of nine people died per day from the virus, a 9% decrease compared to last week, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,695.

During the same period, an average of 2,056 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, an 8% decrease from the previous seven days.

The average number of tests taken has increased slightly to 44,452.4, and the positivity rate has risen, now sitting at 5%, up by 0.3% since last week.

Between 5 and 11 October, on average, 57 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 3% decrease since the previous week.

On Monday, a total of 742 people were in hospitals due to an infection (36 more than on Sunday), including 198 patients being treated in intensive care (+5), with 116 on a ventilator (+5).

The virus reproduction rate still sits at 0.99, a 6% decrease compared to last week’s average. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is below 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has decreased slightly and now sits at 241.1 over the past 14 days.

As of Sunday, more than 8.62 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 8.46 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

Belgium has also started administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to people from certain vulnerable groups to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. As of Thursday, more than 275,000 people had received such a dose.

