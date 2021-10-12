   
Nine Covid-19 deaths on average per day
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day...
Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian...
Nine Covid-19 deaths on average per day...
Federal government reaches agreement to curb rising energy...
Metis women sue Belgian state for kidnapping...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    2
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    3
    ‘Cannot exclude it’: Belgium prepares to give entire population a third shot
    4
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    5
    Fossil-free diesel available in first pumps
    Share article:

    Nine Covid-19 deaths on average per day

    Tuesday, 12 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The average number of people dying as a result of Covid-19 in Belgium on a daily basis has increased, alongside the number of new infections.

    Between 1 and 8 October, an average of nine people died per day from the virus, a 9% decrease compared to last week, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

    This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,695.

    During the same period, an average of 2,056 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, an 8% decrease from the previous seven days.

    The average number of tests taken has increased slightly to 44,452.4, and the positivity rate has risen, now sitting at 5%, up by 0.3% since last week.

    Between 5 and 11 October, on average, 57 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 3% decrease since the previous week.

    On Monday, a total of 742 people were in hospitals due to an infection (36 more than on Sunday), including 198 patients being treated in intensive care (+5), with 116 on a ventilator (+5).

    Related News

     

    The virus reproduction rate still sits at 0.99, a 6% decrease compared to last week’s average. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is below 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has decreased slightly and now sits at 241.1 over the past 14 days.

    As of Sunday, more than 8.62 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.46 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

    Belgium has also started administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to people from certain vulnerable groups to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. As of Thursday, more than 275,000 people had received such a dose.

    The Brussels Times

    Latest news

    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    The Federal Government has decided to abolish the need to submit a sick note when an employee is absent from work due to illness for just one day, as ...
    Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian with car
    Brussels MP Nicole Bomele (Défi) could lose her parliamentary immunity as a result of an incident two years ago when she struck a pedestrian with her ...
    Federal government reaches agreement to curb rising energy bill
    Belgium's federal government, which met on Monday, found an agreement to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices on consumers, negotiators said. ...
    Metis women sue Belgian state for kidnapping
    Sixty years after the facts, five women who, as métis children, lived at the Katende mission in Congo are suing the Belgian state for kidnapping, ...
    ‘50% less than before Covid’: 1.3 million passengers at Brussels Airport in September
    After two holiday months with only half the number of passengers compared to before the pandemic travelling via Brussels Airlines, September saw some ...
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) is looking to reform the favourable tax regime for expats in an effort to balance the country’s ...
    UK will soon fund France’s efforts to block migrants
    The British Government announced on Monday that it will pay France the money agreed to combat the trafficking of migrants from France – a subject ...
    Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?
    Euro 2020 seemed like Belgium’s best-ever chance to win a major tournament, but after their deflating defeat in the quarter-finals, they are once ...
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Young people aged between 18 and 20 living in the European Union and the United Kingdom will be given the chance to receive one of 60,000 free travel ...
    Growers using greenhouses struggle under high energy prices
    The energy crisis is weighing heavily on people who use greenhouses to professionally grow plants, be those flowers, houseplants or other types of ...
    Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s, says CD&V
    The sale of energy drinks to young people must be restricted in Belgium, says federal MP for the Christian democratic CD&V party Nawal Farih. ...
    Fight tax evasion rather than simply cutting costs, socialist leader urges
    The President of Belgium's socialist party, Paul Magnette, has called for a greater focus on fighting tax evasion rather than seeking to cut spending ...