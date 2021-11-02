Over 1,000 Covid infections after ‘Amsterdam Dance Event’ in the Netherlands

Over 1,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 following the ‘Amsterdam Dance Event’ in the capital of the Netherlands in mid-October, announced the Dutch Municipal Health Service (GGD).

At least 1,027 infections are linked to visitors of the dance event, which took place from 13 to 17 October, but the actual number may be even higher, according to the authorities.

A total of about 300,000 tickets were sold, but visitors needed a coronavirus health pass to get in. For indoor events, only 75% of the maximum number of visitors was allowed.

The Dutch coronavirus figures have been on the rise again for a while, as the number of positive tests more than doubled last week and the increase seemingly continuing at the same rate.

Over the past week, the Dutch authorities registered an average of 7,700 positive tests per day, which would put the latest weekly figure at over 53,000.

Taking action is “unavoidable” to stem the flow of infections to the Dutch hospitals, which are currently taking care of just over 1,200 Covid-19 patients, 236 of which are in the ICU, according to the Dutch government.

“We cannot escape new measures,” Dutch Health Minister Hugo De Jonge told local media on Monday afternoon. “However, we also do not want to impose all kinds of restrictions on the whole of society.”

“So, you look for appropriate measures that actually inhibit the rapid spread,” he said, adding that it is “inevitable” that the new restrictions will “hurt.”

“Otherwise, they will not work,” De Jonge said ahead of the consultation with ministers, who will announce the new official measures at a press conference on Tuesday at 7:00 PM.

According to Dutch media, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and De Jonge will call for, among other things, keeping one’s distance where possible and working at home half the time.

In addition to this “urgent advice,” two obligations are expected to be added to the current measures: face masks will become mandatory again in indoor public places (such as shops and contact professions), and the Covid pass will be expanded to also include gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks and zoos.

Additionally, efforts will reportedly also be made to enforce the Covid pass more strictly.

“The QR code must be better respected, checked and enforced,” stressed Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus on Monday. “In part of the hospitality industry and in sports canteens, compliance is lagging behind. This has to change, because we want to stay away from a heavy package of measures.”

“We have a common goal: to prevent the care sector from becoming overloaded, to protect vulnerable people and to combat the virus as best we can.”