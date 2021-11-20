   
Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination
Saturday, 20 November, 2021
Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination
    Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination

    Saturday, 20 November 2021

    Austria's capital, Vienna. Credit: Unsplash/ Dan Visan

    Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Austrian capital of Vienna to protest against mandatory vaccination.

    According to police estimates, around 7,000 demonstrators gathered in the centre of Vienna at noon on Saturday, Belga News Agency reports.

    They waved banners and chanted slogans against the “coronadictatorship”. “It is not normal that our rights are being taken away,” said one protester.

    The police are present in large numbers. No incidents have been reported yet.

    The right-wing FPÖ party had called for protests. According to party leader Herbert Kickl, who is currently infected with the coronavirus himself, Austria is on its way to becoming a “dictatorship”.

    Austria Locks Down

    On Friday, Austria became the first European country to impose a new lockdown to curb infections in the autumn, as well as make vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory.

    The country, which is currently recording its highest number of new infections (more than 15,000 new cases on Thursday) since the start of the pandemic, will go into confinement from Monday for a maximum of 20 days, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.

    The announcement comes in the same week that Austria entered a lockdown for vaccinated people over the age of 12, which was heavily criticised by experts and unvaccinated citizens.

    As part of the country’s fourth nationwide lockdown to curb rising infections, only supermarkets, drugstores and pharmacies can remain open, while restaurants, bars, and cafes, among others, will have to close their doors for at least the next ten days. Schools and kindergartens will remain open, but parents have been recommended to allow their children to stay home if possible.

    People can only leave their homes for shopping, exercise, work (if they cannot work from home) or to visit a doctor. The measures will be relaxed by 13 December for those who have been vaccinated and recovered, as the 2G rule will once again apply from this point onwards, meaning around two million unvaccinated people will remain in lockdown.

