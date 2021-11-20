   
European Parliament: Time to abolish the use of animals in research
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 November, 2021
Latest News:
Compulsory vaccination of nursing staff: strikes still on,...
European Parliament: Time to abolish the use of...
Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination...
Close to 6.7 million substandard masks seized since...
Thousands expected to protest measures in Brussels on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination
    2
    Thousands expected to protest measures in Brussels on Sunday
    3
    Police unions to hold new demonstration in Brussels on Monday
    4
    European Commission adheres to new Belgian rules on teleworking
    5
    These coronavirus measures come into force today
    Share article:

    European Parliament: Time to abolish the use of animals in research

    Saturday, 20 November 2021

    Scientist holding white laborary mouse, credit: Eurogroup For Animals

    A parliamentary intergroup organised this week a meeting on how to accelerate the transition to animal-free innovations.

    The Intergroup on the Welfare and Conservation of Animals, founded in 1983, was one of the first of the European Parliament’s Intergroups to be established and has become the focal point for animal welfare in the Parliament. The round-table debate (16 November) was organised in partnership with Eurogroup for Animals and Humane Society International/Europe.

    The debate followed the adoption in September by the European Parliament of a resolution on an action plan to accelerate the transition to innovation without the use of animals in research, regulatory testing and education.

    The resolution mentions in the preamble some figures. In 2017, the use of animals for scientific purposes was reported almost 10 million times. The main purpose in most cases was research. Non-human primates have been used for testing in some parts of the EU and many other types of animals have been used for scientific purposes every year.

    The action plan shall include milestones and targets to incentivise progress towards the replacement of the use of animals with non-animal and human-based methods.

    The parliament stressed that the action plan should not be the responsibility of a few but instead be carried out by a high-level inter-service taskforce, involving all key Commission’s Directorates-General and EU Agencies, with the aim of working with Member States and relevant stakeholders to make change happen.

    The idea of phasing out animals used in laboratories is not new and was mentioned in a directive (2010/63) on the protection of animals used for scientific purposes. With the resolution in September the parliament recognised that an active, coordinated approach for reduction and, ultimately, the full replacement of animals has not been achieved.

    One of the core ideas of the resolution is to promote new technologies, such as organs- on-chips , capable of replacing animal models by providing data that are more relevant to human biology than animals.

    According to Thibault Honegger, CEO of The Neuro Engineering Technologies Research Institute, organs-on-chips are often described as a game changing technology capable of better mimicking aspects of human biology than animals or simpler in vitro models. Examples are the Parkinson’s chip device and the one used to develop an anti-pain treatment.

    Another example is the cancer treatment which was recently developed without any animal tests by Israeli scientists at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. They created a chip containing human tissue with microscopic sensors to precisely monitor the response of the human body — kidney, liver and heart — to specific drug treatments.

    Prof. Ingrid Visseren-Hamakers from the Radboud University said that the European Commission must link the Action Plan to other policy areas in order to ensure that it will deliver significant reductions of animal use, improve health research and produce economic benefits,

    If we transform our society, for example using less chemicals and pesticides, changing our diets and moving towards a preventive curative system, we would need less animal testing and could proceed with the implementation of laws and policy that support a shift to non-animal methodologies, she explained.

    The Brussels Time

    Latest news

    Compulsory vaccination of nursing staff: strikes still on, warns union
    The Public Services wing of the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions, CSC, warned on Saturday that an agreement reached on Friday evening in ...
    Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination
    Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Austrian capital of Vienna to protest against mandatory vaccination. According to police ...
    Close to 6.7 million substandard masks seized since the start of the pandemic
    Several million mouth masks that do not meet quality requirements have entered the Belgian market, according to checks carried out by the Economic ...
    Thousands expected to protest measures in Brussels on Sunday
    Brussels police have said they expect thousands of people to participate in an anti coronavirus measures demonstration planned for Sunday. ...
    Health Minister in favour of boycotting restaurants that fail to take CST seriously
    Asked on VRT Radio whether Belgians should boycott restaurants that fail to take the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) seriously, Federal Health Minister Frank ...
    Facebook and Instagram have 8.3 million users in Belgium
    Facebook and Instagram now have a combined total of 8.3 million users aged 13 years, and over in Belgium, according to data compiled by SoPRISM, a ...
    Belgian bureaucracy won’t mean you have to wear a mask tonight, says Vandenbroucke
    Despite reports to the contrary, it will be possible to dance without wearing a mask in nightclubs from this Saturday, Health Minister Frank ...
    Police unions to hold new demonstration in Brussels on Monday
    Police unions have announced a demonstration for Monday morning in Brussels. A procession is expected to travel through the capital again. Activists ...
    La dolce Euro-vita
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES • Weekly analysis and untold stories
    What caused the power outage in Brussels last night?
    A major power outage saw dozens of streets in Brussels go dark on Friday from 7:25 PM, with the network not fully restored until around 1:00 AM. ...
    EU-Belarus border: First steps in providing aid to migrants but crisis still needs to de-escalate
    The humanitarian situation of stranded migrants in Belarus and in the border region with neighbouring EU member states continues to raise serious ...
    Flemish socialist party Vooruit can keep its name
    The Flemish sociality party Vooruit will not have to change its name, per the results of a recent court case. Four local lists called Vooruit were ...