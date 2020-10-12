   
Belgian police catch five most wanted fugitives in three days
Monday, 12 October, 2020
    Belgian police catch five most wanted fugitives in three days

    Monday, 12 October 2020
    Several escaped convicts from across Europe have been scratched off the most wanted lists after Belgian police captured five fugitives in the space of three days.

    Federal police agents with the Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST) said the arrests took place throughout three consecutive days last week in cooperation with the Dutch police.

    The first arrest was reported on Tuesday after police tracked down and captured an unidentified man wanted by Dutch authorities in the Belgian enclave of Baarle-Hertog, in the south of the Netherlands.

    Another fugitive man, wanted in Italy for “several years” was captured in Brussels on Wednesday and three others were nabbed in different locations on Thursday.

    In the morning, police closed in on one fugitive in Charleroi who had been wanted by both the French and Austrian authorities, while two other convicts on the run from authorities in Brussels were captured in Zeist and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

    The latter two were wanted since 2019 after they escaped following an appeal to sentences of eight and 10 years imprisonment for assaulting and robbing a taxi driver in 2016, according to a press release.

    Extradition procedures will follow for the five detainees.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times