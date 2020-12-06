Man wounds two police officers while resisting arrest in Spa

A man was detained for disorderly conduct on Saturday in a pharmacy in Spa, according to the public prosecutor’s office in Liege, which said two police officers were wounding during the arrest.

The man, who was born in 1973, went to the pharmacy to buy morphine without a prescription. When the pharmacist refused to sell him the product, he reacted angrily. He left the premises before the police arrived, then returned a short while later and was detained by two police officers.

However, he resisted arrest, striking blows at the police. Both officers, one of whom sustained a head injury, are now on sick leave. The suspect was scheduled to be prosecuted in Liège on Sunday.

The Brussels Times