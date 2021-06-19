A 14-year-old boy, Florin Lingurar, went missing on Friday at about 3.00 p.m, according to an alert issued on Saturday by the Federal Police at the request of the Office of the Public Prosecutor in Brussels in collaboration with Child Focus.

The boy was last seen at the “Carrefour” store on Waterloo Street in Uccle. Since then, he has not been seen or heard from.

“Florin is 1.45 metres tall and of slim build, with black hair and dark eyes. He speaks only Romanian. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black jeans, a black, short-sleeved T-shirt, black tennis shoes and a black cap bearing the brand name ‘Hugo Boss’,” according to the police alert.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is invited to contact the investigators on the toll-free number 0800 30300 or Child Focus on the 116 000 number.

Information can also be sent by email to avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu.

The Brussels Times