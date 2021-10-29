   
Man with modified scooter goes over 60 kph through pedestrian tunnel
Friday, 29 October, 2021
    Man with modified scooter goes over 60 kph through pedestrian tunnel

    Friday, 29 October 2021

    Credit: Gabriela Galindo/The Brussels Times

    An 18-year-old man rode a modified scooter over 60 kilometres per hour through the Sint-Anna pedestrian tunnel in Antwerp, endangering the pedestrians within.

    An off-duty police officer witnessed the stunt and notified colleagues, who intercepted the man and confiscated the scooter, reports VRT.

    “We do come across scooters that have been souped up quite often these days,” police said. “But we hadn’t seen this.”

    The scooter was not registered, not insured and the driver had no driving licence. He was also under the influence of drugs.

    The man will be fined for the behavior.

