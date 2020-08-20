   
Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Latest News:
Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles...
Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of...
Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children...
Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for...
Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles
    Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 
    Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children
    Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for Trump, says Obama
    Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation due to coronavirus
    Belgium will allow cross-border couples to unite from September
    Tasting alcohol at a young age increases risk of binge drinking with 85%
    Europe can deal with Covid-19 without locking down society, WHO says
    Brussels police to start wearing bodycams from September
    Russian opposition leader Navalny has likely been poisoned
    Amnesty International creates ‘danger zone’ at Belarusian embassy in Brussels
    EU concludes talks with fifth potential vaccine partner
    Belgium’s Security Council: ‘Return to normal not yet possible’
    Over 100,000 businesses are still not in line with company rules
    Thousands of women donate breast milk for coronavirus research
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures Again?
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    Brazilian supermarket hides dead man under umbrellas
    Belgian company to lay 650km cable for world’s biggest windmill park
    View more
    Share article:

    Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 

    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    © Belga

    Humanity will have exhausted all the natural resources that our planet can produce in a year, by this Saturday 22 August, according to calculations by the Global Footprint Network.

    This year, the “Earth overshoot day” – referring to when humanity’s demand on nature exceeds what Earth’s ecosystems can renew in a year – takes place three weeks later than in 2019 due to worldwide confinement measures taken to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

    Forest felling decreased by 8.4% and worldwide CO2 emissions by 14.5% compared to the previous year.

    The overall ecological footprint decreased by 9.3% in 2020 compared to 2019. A “historic” decline yet “clearly insufficient to guarantee a sustainable future,” environmental organisation WWF says.

    This ecological overshoot began in the early 1970s, based on the Global Footprint Network’s data. Since then, the ecological deficit has continued to worsen year by year. Today humanity consumes world ecological resources as if it had 1.6 planet Earth’s at its disposal. In particular with regard to overfishing, forest over-exploitation and CO2 emissions.

    “The recent health crisis has shown that political decisions and individual behaviour can have a profound impact,” the environmental organisation points out. But to be sustainable, “this change must be the outcome of a common will and not the consequence of a disaster,” WWF stresses.

    “Climate change and the loss of biodiversity will have a greater impact than the recent months disturbances,” WWF warns. However, “the consequences will also be more gradual, which gives us time to prepare.”

    The organization advocates for climate and sustainability to be at the heart of the economic and social recovery. “We could then be more resistant to shocks in the energy market and less dependent on imports.”

    The Brussels Times