Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau target of powder letter

A letter filled with white powder addressed to Flemish socialist president Conner Rousseau arrived at his former address.

The letter was found in the letterbox of the house at Prinses Joséphine Charlottelaan in Sint-Niklaas (in the province of East Flanders). The province’s Public Prosecutor’s Office was informed and started an investigation to determine whether it was a dangerous good.

The emergency services came to the scene and firefighters in protective suits came to collect the letter. No one was injured and the investigation must determine whether it was a dangerous substance.

The East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office confirms that it has launched an investigation, but it cannot give details of the case. Rousseau hasn’t lived in Sint-Niklaas for a year and a half now, but he is still linked to it on the internet.

Rousseau and his Flemish liberal colleague Egbert Lachaert were tasked by the king with taking steps towards forming a government. Rousseau and Lachaert, named preformators, managed to write a draft that all seven parties of the new Vivaldi coalition could get behind.

According to the current residents, this is not the first time they have received threatening mail for Rousseau.

The Brussels Times