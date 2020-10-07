   
N-VA outspent Vlaams Belang on political Facebook ads in September
Wednesday, 07 October, 2020
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 October 2020
    N-VA outspent Vlaams Belang on political Facebook ads in September

    Wednesday, 07 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Over the last 30 days, the right-wing party N-VA has spent more on Facebook ads than the far-right Vlaams Belang, based on Facebook’s advertising library.

    The constitution of the Vivaldi majority in the federal government, from which the Flemish nationalists are excluded, seems to have pushed the party to communicate more via this channel.

    From 6 September to 5 October, N-VA spent €129,262 on 170 advertisements. In addition, €43,354 were spent on 16 advertisements for party chairman Bart De Wever and €14,132 on 12 advertisements for Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon.

    Vlaams Belang, which in some months spent up to €150,000 on Facebook, has, on the other hand, reduced its spending last month. The far-right party spent €113,119 on 158 advertisements. In addition, €25,231 were spent on 36 advertisements for president Tom Van Grieken.

    The third party opposed to Vivaldi, the PTB-PVDA, follows. The communists targeted the north of the country more in their communication with €35,411 spent on 96 advertisements in favour of the PVDA and €23,339  on 71 advertisements giving visibility to President Peter Mertens. Over the last 30 days, 65 PTB advertisements have also been broadcast for a total of €13,124.

    Within Vivaldi, the president of the sp.a and former pre-formator Conner Rousseau is the most active with €28,014 spent on 108 advertisements. In addition, €13,625 were spent on 46 advertisements in favour of the Flemish socialists. On the French-speaking side, €7,447 were spent on 10 advertisements in favour of the president of the MR Georges-Louis Bouchez and €6,228 on 541 advertisements in favour of the francophone liberal party he fronts.

    The Brussels Times