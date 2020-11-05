   
US Elections: Biden campaign ‘absolutely confident’ of victory
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 November, 2020
Latest News:
US Elections: Biden campaign ‘absolutely confident’ of victory...
Belgian police seize 11.5T of cocaine in ‘largest...
Cyclist spat on by Brussels driver prompts internal...
Belgian police arrest two minors planning a terrorist...
Three Flemish provinces ban fundraising meal deliveries...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 November 2020
    US Elections: Biden campaign ‘absolutely confident’ of victory
    Belgian police seize 11.5T of cocaine in ‘largest overseas drug bust ever’
    Cyclist spat on by Brussels driver prompts internal police investigation
    Belgian police arrest two minors planning a terrorist attack
    Three Flemish provinces ban fundraising meal deliveries
    SNCB app accused of being too ‘inconsistent’ for lockdown
    Brussels Airlines to trial quick on-board Covid-19 tests
    US elections: what happens if Trump and Biden tie?
    Foot fetishist turns himself in to police in Ghent
    Belgium ‘on the right track’ to bring curve down, says Van Ranst
    Roof farm pioneer sets her sights on the horizon
    Belgium in Brief: The News You Missed
    Winter ‘will be hard and challenging’ for airlines, Lufthansa CEO warns
    Up to 400,000 homes send sewage straight into environment
    Belgium downscales flu shot campaign as stocks trail demand
    Belgium’s Covid-19 outlook improves, but pressure on ICUs grows
    US elections: how Biden and Trump each have a path to the White House
    Belgium will raise tobacco prices by over a euro in 2021
    Retail: Unions and employers agree rules for food shopping
    Brussels Airlines lost €233 million in first nine months
    View more
    Share article:

    US Elections: Biden campaign ‘absolutely confident’ of victory

    Thursday, 05 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Joe Biden’s campaign team is “absolutely confident” that he will win the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump, it announced in a live stream on Thursday.

    As ballots for the 2020 US election continue to be counted in multiple states, Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon gave an update on the Biden team’s projections of the election results.

    “Let me be very clear,” O’Malley said. “Our data shows that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.” O’Malley believes that the counting of the remaining ballots “is going to continue to show our path to victory.”

    Speaking of “historic numbers” O’Malley pointed out that Biden had already won more presidential votes than any other candidate in history. She then went on to address the latest numbers in the states that have yet to be called, explaining that they remain confident Biden will win the six electoral college votes in Nevada.

    More importantly, they also expect a win in Pennsylvania. “We continue to close” the gap on Trump, who is currently ahead in the state, where more than 600,000 ballots were outstanding as of the announcement. “We believe, from our data, that the majority of outstanding ballots left are for the vice president,” O’Malley said.

    If Biden indeed does win Pennsylvania, the state’s 20 electoral college votes would be enough to elect the former vice president into office. “We will win by a sizeable number of votes in Pennsylvania,” O’Malley said.

    In addition, O’Malley called the race in the state of Georgia “a true toss-up,” though the outstanding ballots are “mostly coming from more Democratic-leaning areas.”

    An update from Georgia has come in in the meantime and Biden has slightly narrowed the gap with trump to 0.3%.

    Meanwhile, North Carolina seems to be going to Trump.

    To understand the basics of the US electoral system, click here.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    More US election news