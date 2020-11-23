   
Sophie Wilmès resumes work after Covid-19 infection
Monday, 23 November, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sophie Wilmès, resumed work on Monday, she announced on Twitter after several weeks of recovery following a coronavirus infection.

    “This Monday, I went back to work. These last few weeks have been trying, even if I have still been able to count on your many expressions of affection,” Wilmès tweeted. “Thank you for that. I am leaving this ordeal behind and focusing on the challenges ahead.”


    The former Prime Minister, the face of the fight against the pandemic during the first wave, announced herself on 17 October that she had tested positive for covid-19. On 21 October, she had had to be admitted to the Delta hospital in intensive care.

    On 30 October, Wilmès left the hospital and continued her recovery at home.

    Wilmès’ successor Alexander De Croo reacted to her announcement, saying he was “happy to have you back, Sophie!”


    Wilmès is one of Belgium’s 558,779 confirmed cases to date.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times