   
Brexit: MEPs to vote on deal in 2021
Friday, 25 December, 2020
    Brexit: MEPs to vote on deal in 2021

    Friday, 25 December 2020
    Credit: PXhere

    The British and European Parliaments have yet to vote to approve the broad agreement reached on Thursday between London and Brussels.

    On the British side, the parliament will meet on December 30, Johnson announced on Thursday after a day of last-minute negotiations.

    On the European side, the green light will only be given next year, as the European Parliament will not meet again this year. The agreement should, subject to the green light, enter into force provisionally pending the vote of the Parliament next year.

    The Parliament “regrets that the duration of the negotiations and the in extremis character of the agreement do not allow a real parliamentary control before the end of the year,” David Sassoli said Thursday.

    But, “the Parliament is now ready to react responsibly in order to limit as high as possible the disruption for citizens and businesses and to prevent chaos and the negative consequences of a scenario without an agreement. The Parliament will continue its work in the relevant committees and in plenary session before deciding whether or not to give its approval in the new year”.

