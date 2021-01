Facebook and Instagram will block US President Donald Trump’s accounts “indefinitely,” but at least until the end of his term of office, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced.

The block that means the president will not be able to post on the platforms until after the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on 20 January.

The social network had originally blocked Trump’s account for 24 hours after his supporters attacked the US Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday.

According to Zuckerberg, Trump’s posts were removed from Facebook “because we judged that their effect – and likely their intent – would be to provoke further violence.”

We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/JkyGOTYB1Z — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021



The block has now been extended, announced Zuckerberg, “until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

“We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” the company said on Twitter.

